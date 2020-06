A Caltrans video shows what goes into rock scaling operations that prevent dangerous rockfalls on Southern California’s mountain roads.

The slow-motion video shows a giant boulder bouncing down a hillside during a Caltrans project on Highway 18, the main route into the San Bernardino Mountains. The road is closed as part of the ongoing rock scaling operation.

Highway 18 is closed in both directions from Snow Valley to Big Bear Dam from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.