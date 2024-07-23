Caltrans

Caltrans worker dies on the job on 5 Freeway in San Clemente

The 55-year-old was struck by a vehicle, Governor Newsom said.

By Helen Jeong

A worker with the California Department of Transportation died Monday while working on a project along the 5 Freeway in San Clemente, state officials confirmed.

Alexander Rodish, a 55-year-old equipment operator for Caltrans, died after being struck by a car.

“Jennifer and I are deeply saddened to learn of the death today of Caltrans worker Alexander Rodish,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “A Caltrans employee since 2021, Alexander was a dedicated public servant committed to making our roads safer for all Californians. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and all mourning this terrible tragedy."

Rodish was an equipment operator II at the San Juan Capistrano maintenance yard.

Newsom ordered flags on the state Capitol and all Caltrans buildings to be lowered to half staff in honor of the equipment operator. 

Rodish, who is survived by two adult children, a sister and a brother, is the 194 Caltrans worker to die on the job since 1921, the statement said.

