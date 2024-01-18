Camaro driver suspected of DUI crashes into row of parked cars in Fullerton

A Chevy Camaro driver suspected of DUI slammed into two SUVs and a catering van late Wednesday parked on a Fullerton street in a crash that left behind a row of wrecked vehicles.

A witness said things could have turned out much worse.

The crash was reported just before midnight Wednesday near Chapman Avenue and Lemon Streets, in the area of Fullerton College.

A man who was setting up a taco stand said the row of cars served as a barrier, protecting him from the car that crashed into them. The driver in a newer model Chevy Camaro was speeding on Chapman before striking at least three parked vehicles -- an Audi SUV, Mercedes-Benz G-Class and a catering van.

"Came in flying, probably like 80 mph," said witness Diego Morales. "He crashed into every single car you see on the street, right here.

"If that car wasn't here, he would've been flying up here and killed all of us because we were all standing right here."

Despite heavy damage to the Camaro, the driver continued on Chapman. Police found the driver about a mile from the crash and took him into custody on suspicion of DUI.