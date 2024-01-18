Fullerton

Camaro driver suspected of DUI crashes into row of parked cars in Fullerton

A food stand vendor was setting up on the sidewalk when the driver, suspected of DUI, crashed into at least three vehicles that likely prevented the car from hopping the curb and hitting a group of people.

By Lauren Coronado and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Chevy Camaro driver suspected of DUI slammed into two SUVs and a catering van late Wednesday parked on a Fullerton street in a crash that left behind a row of wrecked vehicles.

A witness said things could have turned out much worse.

The crash was reported just before midnight Wednesday near Chapman Avenue and Lemon Streets, in the area of Fullerton College.

A man who was setting up a taco stand said the row of cars served as a barrier, protecting him from the car that crashed into them. The driver in a newer model Chevy Camaro was speeding on Chapman before striking at least three parked vehicles -- an Audi SUV, Mercedes-Benz G-Class and a catering van.

"Came in flying, probably like 80 mph," said witness Diego Morales. "He crashed into every single car you see on the street, right here.

"If that car wasn't here, he would've been flying up here and killed all of us because we were all standing right here."

Despite heavy damage to the Camaro, the driver continued on Chapman. Police found the driver about a mile from the crash and took him into custody on suspicion of DUI.

This article tagged under:

Fullerton
