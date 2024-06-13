venice

Candlelight vigil held for woman brutally attacked along Venice Canals

The candlelight vigil was set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Grand Canal.

By City News Service

VeniceCanals_Staud
Eric Staudenmaier

A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night in memory of Sarah Alden, one of two women who were brutally attacked, sexually assaulted and beaten in attacks that occurred more than two months ago along the Venice Canals.

Alden, 53, had been in a coma since the April 6 attack, and she was declared brain-dead last month. Friends said she was taken off life support on May 24, after her organs were harvested for donation.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The alleged assailant, Anthony Francisco Jones, 29, was arrested in San Diego a few days following the attacks and charged with two counts of forcible rape and one count each of sexual penetration by use of force, mayhem, torture, attempted murder and sodomy by use of force. Following Alden's death, the District Attorney's Office announced that Jones had also been charged with murder.

venice May 29

‘She's evaporated.' Friends, family mourn Venice Canals attack victim

venice Apr 12

‘He tried to kill me.' Woman attacked near Venice canals speaks out

venice May 28

With victim's death, murder charge filed against suspect in Venice attacks

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"Our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to the victim's family and friends during this unimaginably tragic time," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement May 28 announcing the murder charge. "We are committed to seeking justice for both victims of these heinous crimes. The additional murder charge carries a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, in addition to the life sentences for the crimes previously alleged.''

According to the Los Angeles Police Department and prosecutors, the first attack occurred about 10:30 p.m. April 6 in the 2700 block of Strongs Drive, where Alden was approached from behind and struck with a blunt object, leaving Alden unconscious. The suspect similarly attacked another woman about an hour later as she was walking near the Sherman Canal. That woman also suffered severe injuries but survived.

Alden, a Massachusetts resident, was a mother of two sons and was in the process of moving to Venice when the attack occurred.

According to a GoFundMe page established to help pay funeral expenses, she was planning to meet two close friends for breakfast on April 7 to tell them she was moving to the Los Angeles area from Massachusetts.

The candlelight vigil was set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Grand Canal.

This article tagged under:

venice
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us