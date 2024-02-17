Candlelight vigil honors Marvel Studios crew member who died on set

Several hundred people gathered Saturday evening to honor the life of a Marvel Studios crew member who died on set less than two weeks ago.

Mourners paid their respects for J.C. “Spike” Osorio, a rigger technician who fell 50 feet to his death from a catwalk at Radford Studios. The glow from candles at the vigil illuminated the night as those who attended the event remembered Osorio for his caring nature.

Osorio died on the job on Feb. 6 while working on the set of the Marvel series “Wonder Man.” According to loved ones, the worker was a veteran who will be missed as a loving husband, son, brother and thoughtful friend.

“He was the most important part of my life and I appreciate you all and the impact that you all had on him,” said Joanne Osorio-Wu, Spike’s wife.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

After thanking the crowd for their attendance, Osorio-Wu said mourners can keep her husband’s memory alive by looking out for one another.

“Don’t let everything he fought for be in vain,” she said. “Without him at the helm trying to propel forward motions to protect the working people, he would want everyone to know that they matter.”

Osorio had been a member of the IATSE Local 728 union for 15 years.

“There’s a saying that an injury to one is an injury to all, and this moment really highlights that because none of us work alone,” said Malakhi Simmons, IATSE Local 728 Vice President. “We all work with each other; we are all one family.”

Cal/OSHA is investigating Osorio’s death. The investigation could take several months.