Cannabis Businesses Deemed Essential During Coronavirus Pandemic

The order listed as exempt "cannabis dispensaries, or any related and/or ancillary healthcare services, manufacturers and suppliers."

Among the Los Angeles businesses deemed essential and urged to remain open are those with city permits to sell cannabis, authorities said Saturday.

"Under the Mayor's 'Safer-at-Home' Order cannabis businesses are deemed essential and those with temporary approval are authorized to stay open in the City of Los Angeles," the city's Department of Cannabis Regulation said in a COVID-19 update.

That means even cannabis dispensaries with temporary approval may have employees working at their facilities, the update said.

Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a 'Safer at Home' Emergency Order Thursday ordering all Los Angeles residents to stay inside their residences and limit movement outside to that which is absolutely necessary to take care of essential needs.

The order noted: "Certain business operations and activities are exempt from the provisions of this Order, on the grounds that they provide services that are recognized to be critical to the health and well-being of the City."

