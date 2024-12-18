Canoga Park

$50,000 reward offered for information in fatal Canoga Park hit-and-run

Forty-one-year-old Markus Caldwell was struck and killed crossing De Soto Avenue on Dec. 6.

By Benjamin Papp

The LAPD released a video Tuesday afternoon in a fatal hit-and-run crash on a Canoga Park street in a effort to find the driver. 

The collision happened on Dec. 6 at about 5:15 p.m.on De Soto Avenue north of Gresham Street.

Forty-one-year-old Markus Caldwell was crossing De Soto Avenue. Caldwell had crossed the center of the street when he was struck by a gray or silver vehicle that failed to stop.

Caldwell died at the scene.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information leading to the identity of the driver. 

A more detailed description of the vehicle was not available.

