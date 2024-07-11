Canoga Park man found stabbed to death in apartment complex; suspect sought

LAPD homicide detectives are searching for the person who stabbed 37-year-old George Anthony Navarro to death at his Canoga Park apartment complex on Tuesday night.

George Anthony Navarro was found critically wounded in the courtyard of his apartment building near the intersection of Vassar Avenue and Cohasset Street around 10:20 p.m. Despite efforts to save him, Navarro was pronounced dead at the scene by LAPD.

"He didn't deserve to die like that," said Darlene Gutierrez, Navarro's mother. "He was a good man, a good father, a good son, and a good brother."

Navarro’s mother described her eldest son as a caring family man who always looked out for his loved ones. He leaves behind a 13-year-old son, three brothers and two sisters.

His sister Brianna, who discovered him after hearing a loud noise, recounted the tragic moment.

"He was just already on the floor, lying dead, fighting for his life. And I tried to save him, but he was just bleeding too much."

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and pronounced Navarro dead inside the complex. His family is now hoping police can find the person who murdered their loved one.

“A brutal stabbing that cost his life. And, um, he was young. And, um, he had, he had, you know, much more to live for,” said Gutierrez.

LAPD believes the suspect to be a man in his 20s. At this time, it remains unclear whether the attack was gang-related. As detectives search for the suspect, the public is urged to come forward with any information that may aid in solving this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD Topanga Community Police Station or Crime Stoppers.