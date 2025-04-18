Man riding bike in Canoga Park neighborhood killed in stabbing

Authorities are searching for the person who killed a man who was riding a bicycle Thursday night in a Canoga Park neighborhood.

The attack was reported at about 9:30 p.m. on International Avenue near Canoga Avenue in the San Fernando Valley community. Investigators said the man was on a bicycle, carrying a backpack and food, when he was stabbed.

Neighbors left flowers and candles at the location where the victim, identified only at a man in his 30s, was attacked. Paramedics responded, but the man died at the scene.

"He fell onto that red car and started screaming for help, and a lady from one of these apartments came out and tried to help him," said witness Chris Sanchez. "From there, he was just laying there. Nobody was able to help him."

Residents said they did not recognize the victim.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the stabbing.

No arrests were reported Friday afternoon. A detailed description of the attacker was not available.

Detectives were checking with nearby apartment complexes in search of security camera video.