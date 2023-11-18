Can't wait till December? SoCal gears up for the holidays with festive lights in November 2023

Is it too early for holiday lights?

Holiday lights are a long-standing tradition. In 1884, engineer and businessman Edward Hibberd Johnson “hand-wired 80 red, white and blue light bulbs and sprung them together around it,” creating a must-see spectacle, according to the Smithsonian Magazine.

Since then, light decorations have been commonly associated with the holidays. While some wait to untangle their lights until December, others do not. LA is hosting various light events and other holiday-related activities throughout the month of November. Here are a few to check out:

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.