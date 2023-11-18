Can't wait till December? SoCal gears up for the holidays with festive lights in November 2023

Is it too early for holiday lights?
Holiday lights are a long-standing tradition. In 1884, engineer and businessman Edward Hibberd Johnson “hand-wired 80 red, white and blue light bulbs and sprung them together around it,” creating a must-see spectacle, according to the Smithsonian Magazine.
Since then, light decorations have been commonly associated with the holidays. While some wait to untangle their lights until December, others do not. LA is hosting various light events and other holiday-related activities throughout the month of November. Here are a few to check out:
The Scene
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
- The Grove - The Grove has been featuring free holiday-themed festivities since Nov. 13. There are various festivities throughout the end of the month, too. Nightly Snowfall will take place through Dec. 31, from 7 to 8 p.m. These dates and times exclude Thanksgiving Day. Santa’s Workshop will take place Nov. 20 to Dec. 24 and bookings are required prior to attending. The Grove is located at 189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90036.
- Lightscape - The LA County Arboretum and Botanical Garden is hosting a walk-through immersive light landscape starting now through Jan. 2, 2024. The landscape features colorful lights and artistic installations, as well as food trucks and a bar. Admission tickets can be bought online and in packs, parking can also be purchased online. The landscape is located at 301 North Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007.
- 8th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony - Union Station will be hosting its annual tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 20 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The event will feature live performances from Mariachi Los Servidores and The Beverly Belles. Food options such as hot cocoa and treats, a photo opportunity with Santa Claus and art activities will also be available. The event itself is free. However, parking ranges from $8 to $16. The ceremony will take place in the South Patio located at 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.
- Los Angeles Holiday Road - Holiday Road is an immersive walk-through experience featuring large holiday installations of Santa Claus, elves and candy canes. The road will open Nov. 24 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. and will require a ticket for entrance. Prices vary depending on the day. Other perks include food trucks, a bar, and multiple public restrooms. The road is located at King Gillette Ranch on 26800 West Mulholland Hwy., Calabasas, CA 91302 and will run through Dec. 27.
- Holiday Lights Train Ride - Griffith Park will be opening its holiday-themed train ride on Nov. 24 for $7. The outdoor train ride lasts about 10 minutes and features numerous lights, ideal for photo opportunities with friends and family. The park is open Monday through Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m and Friday through Sunday from 5 to 9 p.m. The lights, themselves, will be on display until Jan. 7, 2024.
- LA County Tree Lighting Ceremony - The Music Center will be hosting a tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 27, 2023. The tree will be on display for everyone, free of charge, in Jerry Moss Plaza from 5 to 8 p.m. The event itself will feature a marketplace with local vendors, art activities, live music and food from Los Angelitos Bakery. The plaza is located at 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012.