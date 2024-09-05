Fontana

Car chase suspect escapes from hospital following deadly crash in Fontana

The suspect escaped from Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

By Karla Rendon

A manhunt is underway for a man who police say instigated a car chase and crashed into another driver during the pursuit, killing that individual.

The chase occurred Wednesday evening in Fontana after the California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a driver. It is unclear what prompted officials to chase the individual.

During the pursuit, the driver rammed into another vehicle, killing the other driver, according to CHP. The suspect was taken to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in Colton for their injuries.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., the suspect escaped from the hospital by walking away. He was last seen wearing a hospital gown.

Law enforcement is continuing their search for that individual.

FontanaSan Bernardino County
