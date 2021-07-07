Chino

Car Crashes Into Pool Killing One Person, Injuring Others in Chino

One person in the car died at the scene in the Chino neighborhood,.

By Oscar Flores

NBC Universal, Inc.

A car crashed through a backyard and into a pool early Wednesday morning killing at least one person and seriously injuring two others in Chino.

Traffic investigators say speed was a factor in the deadly crash. It happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Alicia Way near East End Avenue.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Authorities say the driver was unable to make a turn due to excessive speeds resulting in the vehicle hitting a raised curb, going airborne, and over a backyard hedge bordering a home before landing in a swimming pool.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Pet adoption 39 mins ago

‘Empty The Shelters' Event to Offer Discount Dog, Cat Adoptions

Los Angeles Dodgers 9 hours ago

Jake Reed Makes MLB Debut for Dodgers as Wife Preps for Olympics

There were three people inside the vehicle. One person died at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital in unknown condition. Police have not identified the driver and passengers.

The intersection was shut down for the investigation. No further details were immediately known.

This article tagged under:

ChinoCrashSan Bernardino County
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us