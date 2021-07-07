Car Crashes Into Pool Killing One Person, Injuring Others in Chino

A car crashed through a backyard and into a pool early Wednesday morning killing at least one person and seriously injuring two others in Chino.

Traffic investigators say speed was a factor in the deadly crash. It happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Alicia Way near East End Avenue.

Authorities say the driver was unable to make a turn due to excessive speeds resulting in the vehicle hitting a raised curb, going airborne, and over a backyard hedge bordering a home before landing in a swimming pool.

There were three people inside the vehicle. One person died at the scene and two others were taken to the hospital in unknown condition. Police have not identified the driver and passengers.

The intersection was shut down for the investigation. No further details were immediately known.