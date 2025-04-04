Pico Rivera

Car crashes onto front yard of a home in Pico Rivera

No major injuries have been reported.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A driver crashed into the front of a home in Pico Rivera early Friday.

NewsChopper4 was over the scene where a silver car had gone through the home's gate.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call just before 6 a.m.

It appeared the driver may have been traveling northbound on Rosemead Boulevard prior to the crash.

The home is located near Aero Drive and Rosemead Boulevard.

