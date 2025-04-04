Car crashes onto front yard of a home in Pico Rivera

A driver crashed into the front of a home in Pico Rivera early Friday.

NewsChopper4 was over the scene where a silver car had gone through the home's gate.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call just before 6 a.m.

It appeared the driver may have been traveling northbound on Rosemead Boulevard prior to the crash.

The home is located near Aero Drive and Rosemead Boulevard.

No major injuries have been reported.