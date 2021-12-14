Car Found in LA River After Collision; Water Rescue Responding

Los Angeles County Fire Department water rescue teams are attempting to recover a car found in the Los Angeles River on Tuesday morning, during heavy rainfall due to a December storm.

The fire department received a call around 5:39 a.m., about an auto rollover traffic collision.

When personnel from the LAFD arrived at the scene of the crash, they determined that the car may have rolled over into the LA River.

Around 7:30 a.m., a car was found, submerged in the LA river, under the train overpass and near the 2600 block of East Washington Boulevard.

Train operations have been shut down in the immediate area while recovery efforts are underway.

It is not yet known what kind of car is in the river, nor is it known whether the driver escaped.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.