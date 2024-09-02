Granada Hills

Car in flames shuts down lanes on the 118 Freeway near Granada Hills

Multiple westbound lanes were shut down.

By Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

A charred vehicle on the 118 Freeway caused a traffic backup Sunday night.

Several westbound lanes near the Hayvenhurst exit were closed due to at least one vehicle going up in flames.

Newschopper4 captured hundreds of vehicles at a standstill as crews worked to clean up the scene.

It's unclear what prompted the car to burn.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

