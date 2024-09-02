Car in flames shuts down lanes on the 118 Freeway near Granada Hills

A charred vehicle on the 118 Freeway caused a traffic backup Sunday night.

Several westbound lanes near the Hayvenhurst exit were closed due to at least one vehicle going up in flames.

Newschopper4 captured hundreds of vehicles at a standstill as crews worked to clean up the scene.

It's unclear what prompted the car to burn.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story, check back for details.