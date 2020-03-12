Pacoima

Car Knocks Out Pacoima Boxing Gym

The gym will be closed for a while following the late-night crash in Pacoima

RMG

A car crashed into a boxing gym late Wednesday March 11, 2020.

A Pacoima boxing gym will be closed after a car crashed into the building late Wednesday.

Two cars crashed at about 11 p.m. near Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Osborne Street. One car, a white Honda Accord, careened into the Coronel Boxing Club .

Video from the scene showed the Accord with its front end smashed, its front bumper ripped off and the front glass doors of the gym pushed in and broken glass on the sidewalk.

The club posted a message on Instagram for its customers about the crash. "We will be closed for a while," the message read, inviting customers to use the company's facility on Foothill Boulevard in Sylmar.

No arrests or injuries were immediately reported.

