Car Shooting on 60 Freeway Causes Crashes, Leaves Three People Hurt in Hacienda Heights

By City News Service

A gunman remains at large after a car-to-car shooting on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Hacienda Heights resulted in a multi-vehicle crash and left three injured.

The California Highway Patrol initially said that three people were injured and transported to a hospital by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics, but could not immediately confirm any deaths. 

It was unclear if any of the victims were struck by gunfire.

The shooting was reported at 12:28 p.m. Saturday and caused a multi-vehicle collision at the 60 Freeway and Seventh Avenue, according to CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig.

All eastbound lanes were shut down at Seventh as a result, and a subsequent police investigation closed the transition road from both sides of the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway to the eastbound 60.

The suspect vehicle was described as a gray Toyota Corolla or Camry, Kravig said. No suspect description was available.

The freeway was cleared and the SigAlert canceled about 5:35 p.m., according to the CHP.

