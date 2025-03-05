Car slams into front of Jons Marketplace in Van Nuys

Shoppers at Jons Marketplace were startled Wednesday morning when a white car barreled through the front of the store off Sepulveda Boulevard.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene at the 7000 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard at around 11 a.m.

Video shared on the Citizen App showed the aftermath of the crash.

The car had crashed through two automatic sliding doors, knocking over several items and crushing flowers displays and scattering greeting cards all over the floor before stopping in front of a checkout aisle.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Several shopping carts were lined outside the entrance of the store, blocking the way as employees inside assessed the damage.

It's unclear if anyone, including the driver, was injuried at the scene.

This is an evolving story. NBCLA will continue to update this page as coverage continues.