Car Strikes Six Pedestrians After Driving Onto Long Beach Sidewalk

Police sought the public's help Sunday in locating a blue sedan and the driver who drove the vehicle onto a sidewalk in Long Beach, striking six people before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

Officers were initially dispatched to the 1300 block of Orange Avenue, near Anaheim Street, at 2:43 a.m. Sunday regarding an "unknown trouble" call, which was later determined to be an assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence incident involving a man and a woman, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

The man allegedly drove a blue sedan onto the sidewalk and struck six people, who were standing on the sidewalk at the tail end of a Halloween party, according to reporters at the scene.

The sedan then drove away, and was last seen going northbound on Orange Avenue.

Paramedics rushed five adults and one juvenile to area hospitals, where they were listed in stable condition, police said.

Long Beach police urged anyone with information regarding the incident to call them at 562-435-6711 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.