Masked men with hammers robbed at least four jewelry stores inside a popular supermarket chain in the Inland Empire, smashing counters at Cardenas Markets, authorities confirmed Monday.

Investigators say the robbers are getting away with a lot of jewelry.

During a recent robbery at a Fontana Cardenas Market, the robbers stole more than $100,000 worth of jewelry.

Cellphone video of the smash-and-grab robbery was taken July 6. Within seconds, police say two men wearing hoodies masks and gloves shattered a display case before taking off in a gray Honda Civic with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

Since then similar robberies have also happened at jewelry stores inside three other Cardenas Markets including in Lake Elsinore, Riverside and Murrieta.

"In front of everybody and plain daylight -- it's really horrible," customer Wendy Vargas said.

Vargas lives in Murrieta where the owner has temporarily closed the jewelry store in Cardenas Market because of the recent robbery, and also because if the extensive damage to several display cases.

"I mean we don't feel safe, you know? They come, and people work hard for their small businesses, and someone comes and does this. It's ridiculous," she said.

According to Riverside police, the robbers who targeted the jewelry store inside the Cardenas store on Aug. 17 got away with more than $100,000 worth of jewelry.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that two Black males came into the store and used sledgehammers to break the display cases from the jewelry store," said Riverside police officer Javier Cabrera.

Cabrera says it's unclear if the robberies are being committed by the same crew.

As investigators try to identify the robbers, Officer Cabrera is warning customers and staff not to intervene if they witness a robbery happening.

"Be a great witness from a safe distance, get as much information as possible," he said.

"Get good descriptions. Maybe look for tattoos, jewelry. On a vehicle, look for stickers, tinted glass, anything that might make that vehicle distinctive."

Riverside County Sheriff's investigators say the robbers who targeted the Lake Elsinore market were seen leaving in a silver sedan. Fortunately no one has gotten injured, but some customers are still worried that the crimes could escalate.

"Families come and shop, especially with their little ones too," Vargas said.

NBCLA made several attempts to contact representatives for Cardenas Market, and have not heard back.