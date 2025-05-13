Riverside County

Carjacking turns deadly in Norco parking lot

The owner was dragged and ejected from the vehicle, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

By Karla Rendon

A man was killed Monday afternoon following a carjacking that turned violent at a Norco parking lot.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a vehicle theft just before 12:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Hidden Valley Parkway. A witness reported seeing a man enter the driver's seat of a vehicle in the lot with the owner partially inside the rear seat.

During the ordeal, the owner was dragged and ejected from the vehicle, sustaining serious injuries in the process. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officials were able to find the stolen vehicle and arrest the person believed to have been behind the carjacking. Deputies have not released the name of that individual.

Officials did not share the identity of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

