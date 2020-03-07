Carnival Cruise Ship Debarkation Stalled at Long Beach Harbor Due to ‘Medical Matter’

A Carnival Cruise ship stalled at Long Beach Harbor during debarkation due to a passenger's 'medical matter' Saturday afternoon, ship officials said.

The cruise ship, Panorama, docked at the Long Beach Harbor at 6:30 a.m., Long Beach Fire Department said. The cruise ship stopped letting passengers off the ship after reports of an ill passenger.

LBFD confirmed a passenger was experiencing some kind of illness but said as of 12:45 p.m. it did not look the symptoms of coronavirus. However, officials are going to test the passenger and stall debarkation until the test results are in.

"There is a medical matter with a Carnival Panorama guest that caused authorities to suspend debarkation. The guest in question does not meet CDC criteria for coronavirus risk, but officials still have questions. Our shoreside medical team is in direct contact with authorities and we hope to debark shortly," Carnival Cruise Media Relations said in a statement.

As of 1 p.m., passengers were still stuck on board the cruise ship. Passengers said they were returning from a cruise from Mexican Riviera.

In a later statement the Carnival Cruise Media Relations said, "We’ve advised our guests currently on Carnival Panorama that their debarkation will be delayed until at least 6pm PST related to a medical situation with one of our debarking guests. While we cannot discuss their specific condition, they are a U.S. citizen who has not traveled internationally, and does not meet the CDC criteria that puts them in an at risk category for coronavirus. Nevertheless, based on an evaluation at a local hospital, medical authorities want to administer a COVID-19 test out of an abundance of caution."

