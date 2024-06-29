Downtown LA

Cars go up in flames at downtown LA intersection

Witnesses reported fireworks in the area of 18th and Main streets.

By Jonathan Lloyd

At least three cars burst into flames early Saturday morning at a downtown Los Angeles intersection. 

The fire was reported an about 3 a.m. near 18th and Main street. Three cars were burning in the middle of the intersection when firefighters arrived. 

Witnesses said dozens of cars were seen in the area before the fire, many being driven recklessly as people set off fireworks. Tire marks could be seen on the street. 

It was not immediately clear whether the fireworks started the fires. There were no reports of injuries or arrests.

The fire did not spread to nearby buildings. 

