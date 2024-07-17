Several cars were vandalized in the Palms neighborhood of West Los Angeles, raising concerns among neighbors who said they are feeling increasingly vulnerable.

At least eight cars along Rose Avenue had their windows shattered in what appeared to be a random act of destruction.

“We've got a pretty nice community. We're not really expecting anything like this,” Colette Becker, who lives in Palms, said.

Other neighbors also said their community is an unlikely target for crime.

“It's mostly people walking their dogs and their babies around. It's normally a super quiet neighborhood,” another resident, Sean, said.

What’s more puzzling to the victims: It appears nothing was taken from inside the cars that were vandalized.

“It looks like sheer vandalism. It looks like they were just breaking for the sake of breaking in,” Eli Schoen, another Palms neighbor, said.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not have any information about the attack.