In an aim to revamp a property that has sat vacant for half a century, the City of Carson announced construction on a premium outlet mall that officials hope will transform the Avalon Boulevard land into a fashion destination for tourists and Los Angeles residents.

The Los Angeles Premium Outlets, set to make they're debut in fall 2021, are expected to provide 400,000 square-feet of shops, restaurants and more in the first phase. The second phase will tack on an additional 166,000 square-feet of mall space.

The property has been owned by Carson Reclamation Authority, which announced Tuesday along with city and state officials that construction was officially underway.

The city says more than 500,000 cars pass by the site on the 405 and 110 freeways, and the site is located about 11 miles south of Los Angeles International Airport.

See images of the groundbreaking and renderings at the South Bay site below.