Deputies Search for Men Who Rang Woman's Doorbell in Carson and Shot at Her, But Missed

Deputies asked for help Wednesday locating two men accused of shooting at a woman in Carson after ringing her doorbell.

The shooting occurred about 6 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 1800 block of East Turmont Street, near Broadacres Avenue School. Deputies said a woman opened her door after hearing her "Ring'' doorbell go off, and saw two men standing outside pointing guns at her.

"The two suspects then simultaneously started firing gunshots in her direction,'' said Deputy Joanna Warren of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. "Her husband was also near the door at the time of the shooting.''

Bullets struck the home, but no one was injured.

LA County Sheriff's

The first man was described as about 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a blue hoodie with one red sleeve and one gray sleeve, as well as gray sweatpants and gray shoes.

The second man was described as wearing all black, Warren said.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Detective Greathouse at 310-830-1123 or leave a tip anonymously at 800-222-8477.