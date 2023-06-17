At least 8 injured in shooting at Carson house party

At least eight people were injured in a shooting late Friday in a Carson neighborhood.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's Carson Station responded to reports of a shooting at around 11:57 a.m. Friday on Alameda Street at what neighbors said was a house party.

Details about the victims’ conditions and their ages were not immediately available.

"I was absolutely shocked because this neighborhood is super quiet," said resident Donna Kelly. "Nothing but people walking their dogs, and then we wake up to see all this stuff going on. Then I heard people were shot, so it's really sad."

Witnesses said it appeared parents arrived at the house after the shooting to pick up kids at the residence.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the gunfire.

No arrests were reported early Saturday. Authorities did not have a detailed description of the shooter.