Firefighters Attack Small Brush Fire Near 5 Freeway in Castaic

A brush fire burned Tuesday just off the 5 Freeway in Castaic where a brush fire last week forced lane closures on the heavily traveled route in northern Los Angeles County.

The Five Fire, estimated at about three acres, was reported at about noon near Templin Highway, according to Angeles National Forest officials.

|Update| #FiveFire The fire has grown to 3 acres. Two spot fires are actively burning under power lines. The right lane of NB I-5 and the off ramp to Templin HWY are closed. pic.twitter.com/MrduK7CRYg — Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) September 6, 2022

No structures were immediately threatened.

The fire was actually two spot fires burning beneath power lines.

The right lane of the northbound 5 Freeway and the Templin Highway exit ramp were closed.

The fire was burning in the same area as the Route Fire, which burned 5,208 acres since breaking out last Wednesday. The fire which is 98% contained, damaged a freeway wall, forcing lane closures that continued this week.

The Five Fire broke out on another day of triple-digit temperatures in Southern California, where authorities are urging people to reduce power consumption to avoid rotating power outages.

Two other fires -- the Radford Fire near Big Bear and the Fairview Fire in Hemet -- are burning during the intense heat wave. Two people were killed when the Fairview fire raced through a canyon in Riverside County.

Fuel moisture levels are well below historic averages in parts of Southern California, meaning vegetation is drying out more quickly this year. Dry vegetation is one significant factor in the spread of wildfires.

The state is coming of one of its driest late winters on record, leaving hillsides covered in dry brush.

California continues to face longer wildfire seasons as a direct result of climate change, according to CAL FIRE. The nation's most populous state has seen its largest, most destructive and deadliest wildfires in the last five years.