Casey Jones the Kitten Rescued From Inside Vintage Locomotive at Riverside Park

A kitten found itself in an unusual predicament Wednesday when it wound up trapped inside a vintage locomotive on display at a Southern California park.

Riverside County Animal Services officers could hear the kitten’s plaintive meows coming from inside the smokebox at the front of the train locomotive installed at Fairmount Park in the 1950s.

It’s a popular hangout for feral cats and kittens. This unfortunate kitty likely climbed up and then fell down the locomotive’s exhaust stack.

Unable to access the smokebox, animal services officers removed its front door and placed two traps inside. Later Wednesday, the kitten was found none of the traps.

Animal services named the kitten Casey Jones after the locomotive engineer for the Illinois Central Railroad and folk hero. The kitten was transported to the Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley and examined.

It appears to be in good health.