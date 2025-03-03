Cash scattered, designer bags ditched after home burglary in Bel Air

Cash was left scattered on the ground, along with items like designer bags, following a home burglary at a Bel Air home early Monday.

The Los Angeles Department’s West LA division responded to the call at around 1 a.m. for a burglary on Milldale Drive, east of the 405 Freeway.

Officers used a ladder to get over the gate of the home and called out for anyone inside to come out with their hands up.

Dozens of $100 bills and several high-end purses were dropped on top of and around a parked red car.

According to investigators, they are looking for at least two burglars. They believe the burglars hopped over the fence and used a getaway car to escape.

It is still unclear how much was taken from the residence, but officers say no one was home at the time.

The investigation is ongoing and no injuries have been reported.