Teen arrested in crash that killed 3 people in Castaic

Three people were killed early Wednesday morning in a high-speed crash in the Castaic area north of Los Angeles.

The crash was reported at about 12:30 a.m. on The Old Road, south of Parker Road and west of the 5 Freeway in northern Los Angeles County. Authorities found the victims and the burned wreckage of a car that crashed into a tree and light pole.

Three people died at the scene. A teen who survived the crash was treated for injuries at the scene. She was arrested on suspicion of DUI, the California Highway Patrol said.

Details about the victims were not immediately available.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"Unfortunately, their injuries are so severe, we don't have any information to identify them by," said CHP Sgt. Frank Vargas.