Cat who went missing for over a week at LAX found

A kitty who went missing after escaping from their owner's carrier at LAX was found Friday night.

After nine days of traps and efforts, 10-year-old Gocha was captured, according to friends of the owners.

The cat went missing on Sept. 9 after Gocha's owners were on their way to catch a flight back home to Korea.

The cat's carrier fell over, and the nervous kitty made a run for it at a nearby construction site.

Efforts to get Gocha back home with her family in Korea are now underway.