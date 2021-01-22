Catholic Cemeteries, Mortuaries to Offer Contactless Options Amid Pandemic

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced Friday its Catholic Cemeteries and Mortuaries started offering contactless burial options due to state and local public health restrictions and high demand for funeral services.

“We follow our Church's teachings of the Corporal Works of Mercy which includes burial of the dead. Just as when we give water to the thirsty, food to the hungry or shelter the homeless, all of us at Catholic Cemeteries and Mortuaries see God's face in the families and patrons we serve,” said Brian McMahon, Director of Community Outreach of the Catholic Cemeteries and Mortuaries.

“As Catholic Cemeteries, we are committed to that belief. We want people to know that our staff remains committed and is working hard to meet the communities and our patron's needs.”

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles said that public health protocols limiting in-person appointments have created delays for people planning services for loved ones, prompting the changes.

Families will not witness the burials, but the following services will be offered:

-- arrangements via phone and email for immediate funeral/burial needs;

-- outdoor prayer service;

-- graveside committal immediately following the prayer service; and

-- memorial mass at a later date.

The cemeteries will remain open for people to visit loved ones, but the administration building is closed to the public.

People seeking further information about the Catholic Cemeteries and Mortuaries' changes during COVID-19 can go to https://catholiccm.org/.