As over a billion Catholics around the world Thursday welcomed the new pope, Catholic school students in Panorama City were glued to the TV as they witnessed history.

Every television set at St. Genevieve High School was tuned to the ceremony during which Pope Leo XIV was introduced to the world.

After the school community mourned the death of Pope Francis, many of the students at St. Genevieve got to see thor first papal selection process.

“It’s really exciting,” Mia Cacares, 11th grader, said. “I just felt pure joy.”

Some of the students said they felt a lot of emotions, watching the momentous occasion.

“I was there waiting for it, like it’s a presidential election to see who's the next leader," Phillip Natividad, 11th grade student, said.

Last week, the students held a special mass to remember the late Pope Francis, showcasing dark leather shoes once worn by the beloved pontiff.

Now the students finally know who has been tasked with filling Francis’ shoes.

“It’s a lot to fill , especially with what Pope Francis did,” Natividad added. “But I know for sure that Pope Leo is going to do great things.”

For the young Catholics, it was a rare change to live out a future history lesson in the moment, a moment now etched in their memories.

“Being the first American pope, there's a lot of weight with that,” Natividad said. “But I know for sure that our new pope is going to do what he's called to do with the Holy Spirit. He's going to do great things and he's going to represent us very well.”