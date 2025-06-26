Animals and Wildlife

Cats rescued from U-Haul in Monrovia now available for adoption

Nineteen adult cats in cages were rescued after living in filthy conditions inside a stolen U-Haul truck in Monrovia, police said Friday.

By Helen Jeong

Among the cats rescued from a filthy U-haul, Ultra (left), Ulysses (center) and Uncle (right)are now up for adoption.
Pasadena Humane

After 19 cats found living in filthy conditions inside a stolen U-Haul truck in Monrovia were rescued last week, they are now recovering, with some already available for adoption, Pasadena Human announced Thursday.

The animal rescue group, which took in the animals as soon as they were rescued, said the cats are mostly in good health. Many of them were said to be receiving necessary medical care while resting.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Among them, three are available for adoption: Ultra, Ulysses and Uncle. Their ages and genders were not immediately available.

"Many of these sweet cats are ready to start fresh and find their forever home," said Pasadena Humane, adding that those interested in adopting the cats could visit its center daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. "These cats have already overcome so much, and they are ready to find homes where they can feel safe and loved."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Animals and Wildlife Jun 20

19 Cats rescued from squalor inside stolen U-Haul in Monrovia

animals Jun 21

No more lost cats and dogs. Here's how to use tech to track your pet

The adult cats were discovered last Friday Friday by Monrovia police officers responding to a call about the stolen vehicle. After towing the truck, officers found the cats inside surrounded by feces, maggots and debris, officials said.

Pasadena Humane's Animal Control Officers and veterinary staff were called in to assess the animals and transport them to the shelter.

Those interested in adopting can go to pasadenahumane.org or call 626- 792-7151. To view all adoptable cats, go to pasadenahumane.org/pets.

This article tagged under:

Animals and Wildlife
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us