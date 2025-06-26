Cats rescued from U-Haul in Monrovia now available for adoption

After 19 cats found living in filthy conditions inside a stolen U-Haul truck in Monrovia were rescued last week, they are now recovering, with some already available for adoption, Pasadena Human announced Thursday.

The animal rescue group, which took in the animals as soon as they were rescued, said the cats are mostly in good health. Many of them were said to be receiving necessary medical care while resting.

Among them, three are available for adoption: Ultra, Ulysses and Uncle. Their ages and genders were not immediately available.

"Many of these sweet cats are ready to start fresh and find their forever home," said Pasadena Humane, adding that those interested in adopting the cats could visit its center daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. "These cats have already overcome so much, and they are ready to find homes where they can feel safe and loved."

The adult cats were discovered last Friday Friday by Monrovia police officers responding to a call about the stolen vehicle. After towing the truck, officers found the cats inside surrounded by feces, maggots and debris, officials said.

Pasadena Humane's Animal Control Officers and veterinary staff were called in to assess the animals and transport them to the shelter.

Those interested in adopting can go to pasadenahumane.org or call 626- 792-7151. To view all adoptable cats, go to pasadenahumane.org/pets.