Celebrate Earth Day with the Natural History Museum

Are you looking to connect to nature or learn more about the Earth in honor of Earth Day?

April 22 marks Earth Day on the calendar and the Natural History Museum at Exposition Park is putting on some fun activities for friends and families.

On Sunday, April 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Natural History Museum will host the following activities:

Masanga marimba performances, 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Garden scavenger hunt

Animal performances

Photo with SpongeBob Squarepants

Animal meet and greets

Find out what other activities will be at the museum here. These activities are free to attend with a paid admission ticket to the museum.

“By understanding the world around us, past and present, we gain a better appreciation for our planet and for all who share it,” states the Natural History Museum.

In the spring of 1970, Sen. Gaylord Nelson helped create Earth Day to force environmental issues onto the national agenda. By December 1970, Congress authorized the creation of a new federal agency to tackle environmental issues, now know known as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Nelson was inspired, in part, by the 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill. A blowout on a offshore drilling rig spilled tens of thousands of barrels of crude oil into the Santa Barbara Channel, creating slick that damaged miles of coastline and killed sea animals and birds.