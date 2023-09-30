Celebrate your beloved furry friend with an ‘ofrenda' at the LA Zoo

Be a part of the scene where beloved pets are honored as cultural treasures, where pictures or drawings of furry companions will add vibrancy to the “ofrenda.”

In honor of Día de los Muertos and Hispanic Heritage Month, the Los Angeles Zoo and Plaza de la Raza Cultural Center for the Arts & Education are collaborating for a third year in a row to host the “Beloved Pets Ofrenda.”

The ofrenda, meaning “offering” in Spanish, will commemorate pets who are no longer with their families. Visitors are encouraged to contribute by placing photos or drawings of their pets on the altar.

Angelenos are invited to honor their furry friends or learn about the rich cultural traditions that shape the diverse city of Los Angeles.

“Dedicating an altar to honor their lives and embrace the circle of life brings healing and a joyful experience for kids. It is a way for families to come together across generations and celebrate the furry friends that have passed,” said Maria Jimenez Torres, executive director of Plaza de la Raza.

The “Beloved Pets Ofrenda” is available for all visitors who purchase an LA Zoo ticket. The event runs from Sept.30 through Nov. 2nd.