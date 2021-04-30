Asian Americans

Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month in Southern California

May is Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) month honoring the contributions and influence of the diverse history, cultures, and achievements of the AAPI community throughout the country and in Southern California.

Tune in to NBC4 on Saturday, May 15 at 8 p.m. for a 30-minute special, "Celebrating AAPI Heritage in Southern California,” with an up close look at the many traditions, foods, and people in the community. The special will also dig deep into the alarming rate of hate crimes against members of AAPI communities locally and nationally. The special will be hosted by NBC4 Anchor and Reporter Kim Tobin and Meteorologist Shanna Mendiola.

In addition, stay with NBC4 throughout the month of May for a series of public service announcements spotlighting several history-makers and prominent leaders who have made a significant impact on all our lives.

