Cellphone Strikes 9-Year-Old in the Face While on Roller Coaster at Six Flags

The parents of an eight year old girl are furious after their daughter was injured at Six Flags Magic Mountain after being struck in the face by a cellphone while riding a rollercoaster.

They are now demanding that the park take stronger action to prevent this from happening to anyone else.

The new Wonder Woman coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain promises 3,300 feet of thrills at speeds reaching nearly 60 miles an hour.

For 9-year-old Kaiya Kriesberg, it was her first big coaster ride, and everything was exciting.

“I just saw a cellphone going up in the air,” the young girl said. "It kind of went slow motion and it just hit my head.”

Kaiya's mom Emily also saw it.

“I started to see the phone fly toward her seat and I thought ‘oh no’ that's going to hit her,” the mother said. “And as soon as it hit her all I heard her screaming was my head is bleeding my head is bleeding screaming mom.”

At the end of the ride, Kaiya's dad ran to her and was shocked to see the injury to his daughter's forehead, but also imagining how it could have been much worse.

“What if it hit her in the eye and took out one of her eyes, the worst part is thinking about if she had her head turned and hit her in the temple at 60 miles and hour that would have killed her possibly,” Jesse Kriesberg, Kaiya’s father, said.

Fortunately Kaiya didn't need stitches, but her forehead is scarred.

The injury happened in early August, almost exactly a month after a similar incident involving an 8-year-old girl from Riverside.

She needed ten stitches after being struck in the face by a cellphone on Twisted Colossus.

At the time, Six Flags issued a statement saying customers are warned not to carry loose articles and "safety is a partnership between our guests and the park, and guests must follow all written and verbal instructions for safe riding."

The Kriesbergs say they eventually found out from LA County Sheriff's that dropping a cellphone while trying to record yourself on a rollercoaster and then injuring someone isn't a crime.

"A cellphone essentially being a half pound block of glass and metal when that thing goes up in the air and you strike it at 70 miles an hour, it's by the grace of God it wasn't a more grievous injury. It's going to happen eventually,” Attorney Stacy Tyler said.

"I think the legislature should pass a statute just like they've done with cellphones in automobiles that you can't have them out in your car,if you get them out on an amusement park ride it can be a misdemeanor offense and the park could write you up in the police report that they wouldn't take in this particular case,” Attorney Travis Owens said.

In the meantime, the Kriesbergs are encouraging Six Flags to take stronger action against anyone who loses their cellphone while riding a coaster.

“There should be a rule that if these kids lose their cellphone they're never getting it back or they can't come back to the park or something,” Jesse said.