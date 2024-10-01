Cellphone video shows aftermath of deadly Beverly Hills stabbing

New video captured the aftermath of a disturbing stabbing that left a man dead after he confronted another man who was with his infant in Beverly Hills over the weekend.

Law enforcement responded to a call of a stabbing Saturday near the intersection of Spalding Drive and Charleville Boulevard. There, a man was walking with a baby when another man allegedly attempted to assault them.

"He had a baby in his arm and being attacked by an assailant was clearly a situation that we couldn't just drive away from, so we pulled up right in front of them," said a witness who wished to remain anonymous. "He was not present, he was having some kind of psychotic break, and so it was kind of scary."

The new video shows the distraught father holding his baby in one arm and what appears to be a knife in his other hand. Video from another angle shows the agitator trying to jump inside the car of a good Samaritan who stopped to help the victims.

Authorities said the man with the stab wound was taken to a hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.

The father who stabbed him was treated for minor injuries and has been cooperating with law enforcement.

Residents of the area said the violent encounter has left them feeling uneasy.

“When we heard about what happened, that there was actually a stabbing in this area, it was shocking,” said Michael Samuelian, who’s lived in the area for a decade.

“I'm still willing to go out and walk around, but it'll make me more cautious and aware of my surroundings and who's following me or who I may see around the corner,” he added.

The investigation remains ongoing.