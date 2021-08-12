Census: LA City Sees 2.8% Growth Over Past Decade; LA County Nation's Biggest

The city of Los Angeles remains firmly entrenched as the nation's second-largest municipality, with U.S. Census figures released Thursday putting the city's 2020 population at 3,898,747, a 2.8% increase from 2010.

New York remains the largest city, growing by 7.7% over the past decade to reach a 2020 population of 8,804,190.

With 10,014,009 residents, Los Angeles County remains the largest county in the nation, nearly doubling the population of Cook County, Illinois. San Diego County is the fifth-largest county with nearly 3.3 million residents, followed by Orange County with nearly 3.2 million. Riverside County ranks 10th with 2.4 million.

Los Angeles County's population grew by 2% over the past decade, adding 195,404 residents, according to the Census data.

"Many counties within metro areas saw growth, especially those in the south and west. However, as we've been seeing in our annual population estimates, our nation is growing slower than it used to," said Marc Perry, a senior demographer at the Census Bureau. "This decline is evident at the local level where around 52% of the counties in the United States saw their 2020 Census populations decrease from their 2010 Census populations."

Nationwide, overall population growth fell to its slowest pace since the 1930s.