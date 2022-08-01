California

Central California Man Mauled to Death by Dogs

The owner of the dogs was cooperating with investigators, police said.

By Associated Press

A group of dogs escaped from a home in central California and mauled a 59-year-old man who was taking a walk to death, authorities said.

Selma police officers responded to a call Sunday in the area of Goldridge and Balboa streets and found a person trying to separate the dogs from the victim, the Selma Police Department said in a statement.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where the man died. His name has not been released pending notification to his family, police said.

The person who tried to help was bitten by one of the dogs but sustained only a minor injury, police said.

Police and animal control officers captured and quarantined the dogs.

Authorities did not identify the breeds of the dogs or say how many were involved in the attack.

The owner of the dogs was cooperating with investigators, police said.

