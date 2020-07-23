Schools

Kids in Cerritos Are Coding Through the Coronavirus Pandemic

The Coder School Cerritos is providing a unique experience with technology during the pandemic by offering virtual coding classes.

By Miller Hyatt and Darsha Philips

Playing computer games is not usually what parents want to see their kids doing, but some of them are actually making video games.

The Coder School Cerritos is providing a different kind of experience with technology during the pandemic by offering virtual coding classes.

Dipali Patel, general manager at The Coder School, said technology is going to be a huge part of life because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Its a drag and drop system, so the kids are essentially building blocks and putting them together to create motion, speed, and a story," Patel said.

Nathaniel and Zoe Carnow, students at The Coder School, are enjoying coding even though it can be difficult at times.

Stacy Carnow said she has seen her kids excel by understanding different types of techniques they are applying in school.

