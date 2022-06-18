More election results were released Friday showing community activist and public policy advocate Eunisses Hernandez widening her lead and moving closer to victory over Councilman Gil Cedillo in the race to represent LA City Council District 1.

The race includes only two candidates and will be decided once all votes are counted. As of Friday afternoon, Hernandez had a 2,019-vote lead with 53.51% of the vote, to 46.49% for Cedillo.

"The latest vote count confirms what we've said all along: CD1 demands true, honest, and responsive representation in city hall. We are so grateful to everyone who has placed their faith in our movement. We are 2,019 votes ahead of the incumbent,'' Hernandez said on her campaign's Instagram page after results were released Friday.

As more election results came in, mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass also widened her lead over billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso to more than six points -- but the two are still headed for a November runoff.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Initial election results from the June 7 vote showed Caruso in the lead, but when the latest tally was released Tuesday afternoon, Bass had 41.05% of the vote, with Caruso at 38.29%. Her lead grew wider with Friday's latest election results release, with Bass at 42.87% and Caruso at 36.33%. With no candidate receiving more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the November general election.

In the race for city attorney, civil rights attorney Faisal Gill was leading the seven-candidate field with 96,127 votes, or 23.89%. Former federal prosecutor Marina Torres was in second place with 19.94% of the vote, but financial law attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto was just 173 votes behind with 19.90% of the vote. The top two finishers will face off in November.

It was not immediately clear how many more ballots from the June 7 election still need to be tallied in LA County. Going into Friday, the estimate from the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office was 365,820 ballots from the June 7 election still remained to be tallied in the county. But Friday's update included a tally of 312,328 of those ballots, according to the registrar's office.