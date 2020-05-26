Chanel West Coast Settles Lawsuit Over Song ‘Sharon Stoned’

A lawsuit brought against MTV personality Chanel West Coast by Sharon Stone, alleging the aspiring rapper used the actress' name and likeness without authorization in a song titled "Sharon Stoned,'' has been settled, court papers obtained Tuesday show.

Details of the settlement were not released.

A representative for Chanel West Coast did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Stone filed suit in November in Los Angeles federal court, accusing Chanel West Coast -- whose real name is Chelsea Dudley -- of using the actress' name "for commercial purposes without her consent.''

In a filing last week, Dudley's attorneys notified the court that the matter had been settled "to the mutual satisfaction of the parties'' in a confidential settlement agreement. U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin then filed an order dismissing the action.

The complaint alleged that Dudley's song "gratuitously'' uses the "Casino'' actress' name in "mantra-like repetition.''

During the song, defendant Dudley gratuitously repeats the name 'Sharon Stone' thirty-three times and the name 'Sharon' ninety-nine times,'' according to the lawsuit.

After the suit was filed, Dudley said the song and its accompanying video were an "homage'' to Stone, and insisted that Stone was aware of the song when it was being produced and had originally agreed to take part in the video filming.

Dudley has co-hosted the MTV clip show "Ridiculousness'' for about nine years.