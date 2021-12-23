Chargers Add Two to COVID List

The Los Angeles Chargers added leading rusher Austin Ekeler and receiver Jalen Guyton to the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday, increasing the list to 11 players.

Coach Brandon Staley described Ekeler, Guyton and backup quarterback Chase Daniel and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano, who were added to the list Tuesday, as "day-to-day."

Star pass rusher Joey Bosa and cornerback Kemon Hall are the only players on the list "that are out, as of right now" for Sunday's game at Houston, Staley said.

Ekeler leads the Chargers with 789 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. He was selected as a second alternate for the Pro Bowl, the league announced Wednesday.

Two other players who have started at least half of the Chargers' 14 games in 2021 are also on the COVID-19 reserve list -- center Corey Linsley, who has started all 14 and was chosen to start in the Pro Bowl, and cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, who has started seven, including each of the last four.