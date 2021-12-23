coronavirus

Chargers Add Two to COVID List

Austin Ekeler leads the Chargers with 789 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. He was selected as a second alternate for the Pro Bowl, the league announced Wednesday.

By City News Service

The Los Angeles Chargers added leading rusher Austin Ekeler and receiver Jalen Guyton to the COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday, increasing the list to 11 players.

Coach Brandon Staley described Ekeler, Guyton and backup quarterback Chase Daniel and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano, who were added to the list Tuesday, as "day-to-day."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Star pass rusher Joey Bosa and cornerback Kemon Hall are the only players on the list "that are out, as of right now" for Sunday's game at Houston, Staley said.

Ekeler leads the Chargers with 789 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. He was selected as a second alternate for the Pro Bowl, the league announced Wednesday.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

LAPD 6 hours ago

150 People Potentially Witnessed Fatal Shooting of Father of 5, But No One Will Come Forward

Police Pursuits 6 hours ago

Fist Bumps, Stolen Fire Truck, and the LAX Runway: 9 Unusual Pursuits in Southern California in 2021

Two other players who have started at least half of the Chargers' 14 games in 2021 are also on the COVID-19 reserve list -- center Corey Linsley, who has started all 14 and was chosen to start in the Pro Bowl, and cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, who has started seven, including each of the last four.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us