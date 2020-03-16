Chargers Donate $250,000 to Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank Monday night announced a $250,000 gift from the Los Angeles Chargers to help ensure hunger relief services continue uninterrupted for Los Angeles County children, seniors, individuals and families amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Food Bank is experiencing unexpected distribution and operational costs due to the increased demand in the community resulting from the pandemic, according to President and CEO Michael Flood.

"During this unprecedented time, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is committed to helping those who need food assistance,'' according to a statement released Monday night. "The recent actions taken at the federal, state and local levels are needed to combat the spread of the coronavirus and will also put a significant additional strain on local families and individuals. The Food Bank is hiring temporary workers, utilizing the Mobile Food Pantries and is ensuring rigorous health protocols are maintained to continue safe service to vulnerable populations."

"The Los Angeles Chargers have been an incredible supporter of the Food Bank over the years, and this is yet another example of their tremendous commitment to their community,'' Flood said. ``We are humbled by this amazing gift, which will go a long way to help those who are hurting right now."

He said the gift will allow the Food Bank to help children and their families as youngsters stay home from school, as well as seniors who are self-isolating and hourly workers who are experiencing interruptions to their schedules and paychecks.

"In moments like this, it is incumbent upon us as a community to band together and provide help where it is needed most,'' said A.G. Spanos, the Chargers' president of Business Operations. "We're honored to help the Food Bank provide some certainty and relief for those impacted by the coronavirus crisis in what has become an increasingly uncertain time."