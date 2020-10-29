Chargers Player Tests Positive for COVID-19, Team Announces

A Los Angeles Chargers player has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Thursday.

The NFL player -- who was not named -- is self-quarantining. The player will stay home Thursday and participate in meetings virtually.

The player's close contacts have been identified and the contact tracing process is underway, according to a statement released by the team.

Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa will remain open for the team's normal practice schedule. All meetings will be held virtually.

The team is working in "close consultation" with the NFL, as well as a team of independent doctors and specialists.

The Chargers are scheduled to face off against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.