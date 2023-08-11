Charges have been announced against the woman who was seen on camera repeatedly strike a taco stand vendor in the Watts area of Los Angeles over the weekend.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office announced Friday that Bakersfield resident Renee Latrice Hines, 36, faces charges that include use of tear gas, battery and unlawful possession of tear gas in connection with the attack. She pleaded not guilty earlier in the day during her arraignment in court, the district attorney's office said.

The altercation happened at the Tacos Ortiz taco stand located on 1651 E. 103rd Street on Aug. 6 at around 6 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Details about the arrested confirmed by Los Angeles police were not immediately available.

According to the street vendor, Hines had been taking tacos without paying. They say this has happened a few times in the past, but this time they denied her service.

According to LAPD, the woman used pepper spray on the street vendors.

The video shared on social media shows a woman authorities identified as Hines grabbing and shaking the taco stand table. At one point she grabs their street sign and throws it at the vendors. She can be seen swinging wildly at one of the people working at the stand before getting into the passenger side of a pink Lexus sedan and speeding away.

Hines remains in custody in Los Angeles. A preliminary hearing in her case is scheduled to take place Aug. 25.

It is unclear if the suspect has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.